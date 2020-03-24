LEAVENWORTH - Cascade Medical en Leavenworth confirmó el martes que tiene dos pacientes que dieron positivo por coronavirus.
Los dos nuevos casos elevan el número total de víctimas de coronavirus del condado de Chelan a 8 con uno en el condado de Douglas.
La noticia llega después del anuncio del lunes de cuatro casos registrados adicionales durante el fin de semana en el área de Chelan Douglas.
Hasta ahora, se han reportado un total de nueve casos positivos de coronavirus en el área de Chelan-Douglas en el transcurso de una semana.
