MOSES LAKE - El jueves marcará un día monumental para la industria de la salud en el condado de Grant. Gretchen Youngren, portavoz de Samaritan Healthcare en Moses Lake dice que dos administradores de atención médica serán los primeros en recibir las vacunas COVID-19 el jueves 17 de diciembre.
La Dra. Andrea Carter, Directora Médica de Samaritan, y el Dr. Jazab Sheikh, Director Médico de Clínicas de Samaritan. , serán los primeros en recibir la vacuna.
Las vacunas se administrarán a los dos administradores a las 7:45 a.m. dentro de la Clínica Samaritan en Pioneer Way.
