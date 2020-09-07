Los mapas satelitales muestran la posición del extraordinariamente masivo Cold Springs Canyon / Pearl Hill Fire y lo cerca que está de usted. Shawn Goggins Sep 7, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email mapa de incendios en todo el estado Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parte norte de Cold Springs Fire en el condado de Okanogan La parte sur de Cold Springs Canyon y la mayor parte del incendio de Pearl Hill en los condados de Okanogan y Douglas. A continuación, le mostramos lo cerca que está la parte más al sur del incendio Pearl Hill de los pueblos y ciudades del condado de Grant. Ephrata está en la parte inferior de la imagen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Los mapas satelitales muestran la posición del extraordinariamente masivo Cold Springs Canyon / Pearl Hill Fire y lo cerca que está de usted. I-90 entre Ritzville y el condado de Grant se cerrará debido a la poca visibilidad Lo que dicen los meteorólogos sobre la tormenta de polvo del Día del Trabajo en el este de Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.