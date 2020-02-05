24 horas después del accidente, a los oficiales del estado de Washington finalmente se les dio el visto bueno de la persona que murió en el accidente del martes cerca de Ritzville. Un informe detallado indica que Sally Graves de Washtucna, de 76 años, iba hacia el norte en su SUV en la SR 261 cuando cruzó la línea central y chocó contra un semi conducido por Garth Blauert, de 57 años, también de Washtucna en dirección opuesta. El impacto frontal mató a Graves. Los oficiales no explicaron por qué Graves cruzó la línea central a unas cinco millas al sur de Ritzville. Los oficiales de la Patrulla Estatal dicen que Graves probablemente murió porque no llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.