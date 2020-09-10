OLYMPIA - Los habitantes de Washington que reciben el pago por desempleo COVID-19 pueden esperar recibir el doble de lo que tenían derecho inicialmente gracias al memorando ejecutivo del presidente Donald Trump en agosto.
La noticia llega después del anuncio inicial del Departamento de Seguridad Laboral de Washington de que los beneficiarios de los beneficios recibirían un pago adicional de LWA durante tres semanas.
Aquellos que reclamaron el pago por desempleo COVID-19 durante las semanas que terminaron el 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 y 5 de septiembre recibirán retroactivamente $ 300 adicionales por cada semana, por un total de $ 1,800.
Los beneficios de LWA se delegarán la semana del 21 de septiembre. Para calificar, debe haber estado recibiendo asistencia COVID-19 durante las semanas antes mencionadas y haber respondido su pregunta de elegibilidad en el sitio web de Employment Security.
