BEVERLY - La oficina del forense del condado de Grant ha dictaminado que la muerte de un hombre de Beverly es un homicidio.
El forense Craig Morrison dijo a iFIBER ONE News que Yoni Samuel Aguilar, de 36 años, murió por la herida de bala en la cabeza. Se completó una autopsia y se notificó a la familia de Aguilar.
El cuerpo de Aguilar fue descubierto alrededor de las 5:45 a.m. del martes afuera de su casa en la cuadra 17300 de Pasco Street Southeast, según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Grant.
Los agentes continúan investigando la muerte y no se han dado a conocer más detalles.
Cualquier persona con información sobre el caso debe comunicarse con la oficina del alguacil al 509-762-1160 o enviar información a crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
