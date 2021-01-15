MOSES LAKE - El Comité Martin Luther King de Moses Lake celebrará el Día de MLK con una marcha en el centro de Moses Lake el 18 de enero.
La marcha comenzará a las 2 p.m. en Surf n ’Slide Water Park y terminará en el Civic Center detrás de la biblioteca.
Un discurso tendrá lugar después de que termine la marcha y se espera que la celebración dure hasta las 4 p.m.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con la vicepresidenta del comité de Moses Lake MLK, Miranda Bridges, al (509) 762-6850.
