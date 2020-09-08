jkn

Mapa satelital de Cold Springs Canyon / Pearl Hill Fire / Chelan Apple Acres Fire

Crédito: GISsurfer

iFIBER ONE News tendrá una actualización escrita sobre incendios a principios de esta tarde.

Parte norte de Cold Springs Canyon Fire en el condado de Okanogan
Parte sur de Cold Springs Canyon Fire y parte norte de Spring Hill Fire en el condado de Douglas
parte sur del incendio de Pearl Hill en el condado de Douglas

