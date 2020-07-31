WENATCHEE - Es seguro asumir que se esperan mejores días para una mujer local después de ganar la lotería esta semana. Ana Slipcevic ganó el martes $ 250,000 en la Lotería de Washington. Según el sitio web de la Lotería de Washington, Slipcevic ganó su premio después de comprar un boleto Scratch Stacks de $ 250,000 del Wenatchee Chevron ubicado en Miller Street. Ana había comprado uno de los tres boletos ganadores del premio mayor de 2.055.800. El boleto ganador de Ana le costó $ 10.
