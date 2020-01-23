WENATCHEE - La Sociedad Humanitaria Wenatchee dice que una mujer fue atacada por cuatro perros el jueves.
La mujer fue mordida repetidamente en todo su cuerpo, causando una lesión grave en su mano izquierda y oreja izquierda, según la sociedad humana.
El ataque ocurrió en el cañón número 2 en Wenatchee alrededor del mediodía.
Según los informes, los perros eran dos perros tipo Rottweiler y dos perros de raza mixta. El esposo de la mujer dijo que los perros se fueron en una vieja camioneta ginda Subaru.
Un oficial de Control y Cuidado de Animales ha estado patrullando el área desde el ataque para tratar de encontrar a los perros y al vehículo que coincidan con la descripción.
Se solicita a cualquier persona con información que se comunique con Animal Care and Control al 509-662-9577, opción 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.