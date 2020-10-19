QUINCY - Una mujer de 23 años murió por las heridas que sufrió en una colisión del 13 de octubre en la ruta estatal 281 cerca de Quincy.
Patricia Milanes Moreno, de Yakima, murió el sábado en el Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center en Spokane, según la Patrulla del Estado de Washington.
Milanes Moreno conducía un Honda Accord 2005 hacia el norte por la SR 281 en la noche del 13 de octubre cuando, según los informes, cruzó la línea central y chocó de frente con un vehículo en dirección sur. El vehículo de Milanes Moreno giró en sentido antihorario antes de ser golpeado por un segundo vehículo.
Milanes Moreno resultó gravemente herida y trasladada en avión al hospital de Spokane, donde permaneció hasta su muerte el sábado.
Una mujer de George de 49 años también resultó herida en el accidente y fue llevada al Hospital Confluence Health Central Washington en Wenatchee.
La patrulla estatal continúa investigando la colisión.
