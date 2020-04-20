Una mujer de East Wenatchee tuvo suerte la semana pasada después de ganar una suma de seis cifras de la Lotería de Washington. El 16 de abril, Brynn Lawless entregó su billete ganador de Limelight Loot Scratch por valor de $ 200,000 a la estación de combustible Valley North Venture en Wenatchee. Lawless ganó uno de los tres premios de $ 200,000 de 2,738,250 boletos impresos. Para ganar en Limelight Loot, los jugadores deben hacer coincidir uno de sus números con uno de los números ganadores.
