MOSES LAKE - Una mujer de Ephrata murió a causa de las heridas sufridas en un choque frontal el 4 de agosto en la ruta estatal 17 cerca de Moses Lake.
Lee O. Hampton, de 72 años, murió el 18 de agosto en el Sacred Heart Medical Center en Spokane, según la Patrulla del Estado de Washington.
El 4 de agosto, Hampton conducía un SUV Oldsmobile Bravada de 1997 hacia el sur por la SR 17, cerca de Randolph Road, cuando la policía estatal dice que Hampton cruzó la línea central y chocó de frente con un Toyota RAV4 2018.
Hampton fue llevada al Hospital Samaritan en Moses Lake antes de ser trasladada en avión al Sagrado Corazón.
El otro conductor, Gregory A. Lisewych, residente de Wenatchee de 39 años, fue trasladado en ambulancia al Hospital Samaritan por sus heridas.
La causa del choque sigue bajo investigación.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.