MARLIN - Una mujer de Odessa murió en un choque cuando su automóvil fue atropellado por un camión durante la tormenta de polvo del martes por la tarde.
Kelly Korpinen, de 71 años, conducía un Jeep Cherokee 2020 hacia el norte por la carretera W noreste, cerca de Ruff, cuando se acercó a las condiciones de apagón causadas por la tormenta de polvo, según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Grant.
Korpinen había detenido su SUV en el carril en dirección norte cuando fue golpeada por detrás por un camión de agua Peterbilt de 1997.
Korpinen murió en el lugar, según la oficina del Sheriff. Su cuerpo está al cuidado de la oficina forense del condado de Grant.
El conductor del camión, Randy Gross, residente de Marlin de 27 años, no resultó herido.
Los agentes dicen que ambos conductores llevaban cinturones de seguridad.
La Unidad de Tráfico Automotor de la oficina del Sheriff continúa investigando el accidente.
