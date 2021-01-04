WENATCHEE - Una mujer fue atropellada por un camión U-Haul mientras cruzaba una intersección en Wenatchee el sábado por la noche.
El U-Haul se dirigía hacia el sur cuando la víctima y una segunda persona cruzaban Mission Street, en la intersección de Peachy Street, alrededor de las 5 p.m. Sábado.
“Mientras viajaban de este a oeste, había un automóvil frente al U-Haul”, dijo el sargento de policía de Wenatchee. Erik Vasquez le dijo a nuestro socio de noticias Newsradio 560 KPQ. “El otro auto continuó por la intersección. Sin embargo, U-Haul no los vio en el paso de peatones y golpeó a la hembra ".
La víctima se quejó de dolor de cabeza, cuello, espalda y tobillo, pero sus heridas no parecían ser graves, dijo la policía.
El incidente sigue bajo investigación. La policía dice que el conductor del U-Haul no mostró signos de deterioro.
