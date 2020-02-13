MATTAWA - Una mujer de Mattawa estaba en el lugar correcto en el momento correcto cuando se convirtió en una de las 10.6 mil posibilidades de ganar el primer premio en el juego Match 4 de la Lotería de Washington.
Diana Henson reclamó su boleto ganador por valor de $ 10,000 el 11 de febrero. Henson había comprado el boleto de Lep-Re-Kon Harvest Foods en Brian Avenue en Mattawa.
$ 10,000 es lo máximo que puede ganar cuando combina los cuatro números con los cuatro números aleatorios seleccionados con Match 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.