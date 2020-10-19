WARDEN - Un piloto escapó heridas en un accidente aéreo el domingo cerca de Warden.
Grant Cox volaba en un modelo A-1 de Christen Industries de 1989 cuando chocó contra un cable eléctrico mientras intentaba aterrizar alrededor de las 2 p.m. cerca de Road 2 Southeast y Road P Southeast, según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Grant.
El avión aterrizó boca abajo en un campo.
Cox, el único ocupante del avión, no resultó herido.
