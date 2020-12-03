NORTH BEND - On Monday, Washington State Troopers weren’t fooled by a motorist’s makeshift headlights on I-90.
Washington State Patrolman Rick Johnson says a Trooper noticed a car on I-90 near North Bend early Monday driving with what the Trooper described as “extremely dim headlights,” Johnson told iFIBER ONE News.
The Trooper pulled over the driver and realized that the cars lights were not headlights at all; they were flashlights duct taped into and onto the areas where the lamps would be.
WSP says it appears that headlights were lost to a prior accident with the car having extensive front-end damage and was missing its headlight lamps.
In addition, the batteries of the flashlights were reportedly dying, resulting in the dim output.
Troopers say using flashlights as headlights are not legal. The driver was also driving with a suspended license.
Trooper Rick Johnson says the driver makeshift headlights translated into an equipment violation; a penalty that carries a fine of under $200.
Johnson says the driver was traveling from North Bend to his home in Enumclaw.
