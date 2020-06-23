OTHELLO - El Distrito Escolar de Othello está pidiendo la ayuda del público para decidir sobre un nuevo logotipo de los Huskies de la Escuela Secundaria Othello. El distrito escolar solicita comentarios en forma de una encuesta en línea. En la encuesta, la comunidad puede elegir entre cuatro conceptos finales de logotipo. La encuesta se cierra el miércoles 24 de junio al mediodía. Puedes votar por tu logotipo favorito aquí.
Nuevo logo, nueva era? El distrito escolar de Othello sondea la opinión pública sobre el nuevo logo de la escuela
- Shawn Goggins
