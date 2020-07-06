QUINCY - Un conocido minorista llega a la ciudad de Quincy. Las autoridades de la ciudad dicen que Dollar Tree, una tienda de dólar, abrirá sus puertas a fines de julio.
Carl Worley, del departamento de planificación de la ciudad, dice que el minorista ocupará la mitad del edificio de 30,000 pies cuadrados.
La ciudad dice que una cadena de supermercados está presionando para mudarse a la otra mitad del edificio, pero no pudo revelar quién.
Worley dice que se espera que el Quincy Dollar Tree abra el 31 de julio de 2020. El Dollar Tree estará ubicado en 814 13th Avenue Southwest.
