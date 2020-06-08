MOSES LAKE - Ubicado al otro lado de la calle de Moses Lake Safeway, el Oasis Auto Spa está a la venta.
El lavado de autos sin contacto fue construido en 2007 y abierto en 2008. El agente de bienes raíces Blake Rollins de Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Ranch & Home dice que la propiedad está a la venta porque el propietario se retira.
La propiedad tiene un precio de $ 1,575,000.
Rollins le dijo a iFIBER ONE News que el lavado de autos es propiedad de la familia Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.