EPHRATA - Se delegarán libras de productos gratuitos a los necesitados en Quincy y Ephrata el sábado.
El sorteo está en asociación con Chelan Fresh, la empresa productora que proporciona los productos.
Las bolsas y cajas de productos se repartirán de 8:00 a.m. a mediodía en las iglesias SUD de ambas ciudades.
La iglesia de Quincy está ubicada en 1101 2nd Avenue SW y la iglesia de Ephrata está en 1301 Division Avenue East.
