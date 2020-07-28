LIBERTY - El lunes, agentes estatales dijeron que un barco no asegurado tocó fondo en el paso Blewett a unas 20 millas al sur de Peshastin.
El agente estatal John Bryant dice que sucedió en el carril sur de la SR 97, justo al norte de la frontera de Kittitas / Chelan County.
El bote estaba siendo remolcado hacia un remolque cuando la carga no asegurada cayó y se deslizó por la carretera.
La policía estatal dice que el conductor no pudo asegurar el bote con amarres y cadenas de seguridad.
Los contratiempos resultaron en un bote dañado, un carril bloqueado y se citó al conductor por no asegurar una carga.
