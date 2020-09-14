Los incendios responsables de cobrar vidas y destruir medios de subsistencia en el centro norte de Washington están siendo acorralados progresivamente por los bomberos; uno de ellos acercándose a la contención total.
El incendio Pearl Hill de 223,000 acres en el condado de Douglas está contenido en un 87% hasta el lunes.
Los bomberos esperan comenzar la desmovilización de las cuadrillas estatales mañana.
La contención total del fuego estaba programada inicialmente para el lunes. El incendio de 188,000 Cold Springs Canyon Fire está contenido en un 50%.
Los equipos continuarán limpiando la parte noreste del incendio cerca de Omak.
