El viernes, iFIBER ONE News confirmó que Wendy's presentó una solicitud de permiso de construcción en East Wenatchee. El personal de la ciudad de East Wenatchee dice que la cadena de comida rápida está considerando compartir un estacionamiento con Hobby Lobby. Los funcionarios de la ciudad dicen que la solicitud aún no ha sido aprobada. El restaurante sería el segundo establecimiento de Wendy en Wenatchee Valley con una ubicación actual en el norte de Wenatchee. Según se informa, la fecha de apertura objetivo inicial es el 1 de mayo.
Planes para construir East Wenatchee Wendy's en marcha
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.