MOSES LAKE - La policía está investigando un tiroteo el jueves por la noche en Moses Lake.
La policía respondió alrededor de las 7:45 p.m. a los informes de múltiples disparos en la cuadra 400 de East Nelson Road.
Los testigos dijeron a la policía que dos vehículos estaban involucrados en el tiroteo. Los oficiales dicen que no está claro en este momento si los ocupantes de uno o ambos vehículos realizaron disparos. Varios casquillos de bala se ubicaron en el lugar.
No se han reportado lesiones. Ambos vehículos involucrados desaparecieron antes de que llegara la policía y no se ha identificado a ningún sospechoso.
Cualquier persona con información debe llamar a la policía de Moses Lake al 509-762-1160.
