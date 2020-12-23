WENATCHEE - La policía está investigando un posible homicidio el miércoles por la tarde en Wenatchee.
La policía de Wenatchee dice que un hombre murió después de que le dispararan el miercoles por la tarde en el área de Idaho Street. Varias calles cercanas están bloqueadas mientras la policía investiga.
La policía está pidiendo al público que evite la intersección de Delaware, King e Idaho Street.
No hay sospechosos bajo custodia. Los investigadores dicen que no hay peligro conocido para el público y la investigación continúa. No se han publicado más detalles.
