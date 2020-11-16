BREWSTER - La policía de Brewster sospecha que un pirómano es responsable de los incendios en dos iglesias locales el domingo 15 de noviembre.
La policía dice que la Iglesia Bautista del Nuevo Testamento se quemó el domingo temprano al igual que la Iglesia Católica del Sagrado Corazón esa misma mañana.
Las autoridades están investigando actualmente el origen y la causa de ambos incendios.
No se ha divulgado más información, cualquier persona que tenga información sobre los incendios o sugerencias sobre quién pudo haberlo hecho debe llamar al Departamento de Policía de Brewster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.