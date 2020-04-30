MOSES LAKE - Los policías del condado de Grant están buscando la ayuda del público para identificar a dos sospechosos responsables de varios ataques de vehículos y un robo de vehículos el 29 de abril en Moses Lake.
Los tres sospechosos fueron capturados por la cámara de seguridad del hogar en la madrugada del 29 de abril en el área de Vernal Avenue Southwest en la comunidad de Pelican Point, según la oficina del Sheriff.
Los sospechosos parecen ser un hombre y dos mujeres que llegaron a la escena en una minivan de color claro.
Cualquier persona con información debe llamar a la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Grant al 509-762-1160 o enviar información a crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Los pronosticadores pueden permanecer anónimos.
