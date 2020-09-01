Los estudiantes que califiquen en el este de Washington y más allá continuarán recibiendo desayuno y almuerzo sin costo hasta fines de diciembre de 2020.
Las escuelas que brindan educación a distancia pueden continuar implementando comidas para llevar o entregas de comidas a los hogares.
El superintendente de las escuelas del estado de Washington, Chris Reykdal, dice que al estado le gustaría que el Congreso financiara completamente el programa durante la totalidad del año escolar 2020-2021.
En este momento, los fondos para el programa continuarán hasta que se acabe el dinero.
