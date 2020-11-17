OTHELLO - Medical Teams International ofrece pruebas gratuitas de COVID-19 esta semana en los condados de Adams, Chelan y Grant.
En el condado de Adams, las pruebas gratuitas se realizarán el 19 de noviembre a partir de la 1 p.m. a las 7 p.m. y el 20 de noviembre de 9 a.m. a 1 p.m. en la Iglesia del Nazareno de Othello.
En el condado de Grant, las pruebas gratuitas están disponibles el 17 de noviembre a partir de la 1 p.m. a las 7 p.m. en First Baptist Church en Royal City, el 18 de noviembre a partir de la 1 p.m. a las 7 p.m. en Wahluke High School en Mattawa, y el 17 y 18 de noviembre a partir de las 3 p.m. a las 7 p.m. en Quincy High School.
El sitio de pruebas del condado de Chelan estará en Cashmere High School el 19 de noviembre a partir de las 3 p.m. a las 7 p.m. y el 20 de noviembre de 10 a.m. a 2 p.m.
