QUINCY - ¿No sería bueno ganar una suma de diez cifras solo por resolver un crucigrama? Le pasó a un hombre de Quincy el viernes pasado. Según la Lotería de Washington, Alfonso Flores de Quincy lo hizo después de comprar un boleto VIP de Crucigrama de Scratch de Jackpot Food Mart en la calle F en Quincy el 20 de marzo. Flores gastó $ 3 en el boleto. Flores ganó el premio principal de $ 30,000 después de unir las 10 palabras.
De los 2.5 millones de boletos impresos, solo cinco poseían el primer premio.
