La ciudad de Leavenworth ha sido evacuada después de que llegara una amenaza de bomba alrededor de las 8 p.m. Martes por la noche. Kent Sisson de Chelan County Emergency Management dice que el tráfico está bloqueado para que no pase por ambos extremos de la ciudad hasta que se neutralice la amenaza de un explosivo. SR 2 is shut down at E. Leavenworth Rd and Icicle Rd. Sisson no quiso decir cómo surgió la amenaza ni ningún otro detalle adicional. Sisson dice que se ha convocado al escuadrón de bombas de la Patrulla del Estado de Washington para calmar la situación. Pronto se publicará más información.
ROTURA: Leavenworth bajo evacuación tras amenaza de bomba
