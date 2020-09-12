La temida masa de humo que se prevé llegará a todo el este de Washington está aquí. El humo se genera a partir de los incendios forestales en California y Oregon.
Desde Wenatchee hasta Moses Lake, Othello y Connell, la calidad del aire varía desde el rango "no saludable" hasta el rango "peligroso". El humo pareció llegar el viernes por la noche y espesarse durante la noche hasta el sábado. Los analistas de la calidad del aire del Washington Smoke Blog dicen que se espera que la calidad del aire empeore a lo largo del día del sábado antes de mejorar al final de la semana.
