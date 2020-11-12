SNOQUALMIE - Se pronostica que hasta 28 pulgadas de nieve caerán en la cresta de Cascade esta noche hasta el viernes por la noche, según el WSDOT. Se esperan fuertes nevadas a 3,000 pies o más.
Las elevaciones entre 2000 y 3000 pies podrían ver acumulaciones más ligeras de 2 a 6 pulgadas. Además de eso, se espera que las ráfagas de vientos fuertes de hasta 50 mph causen daños a los árboles y posiblemente dañen las estructuras.
“Viajar puede ser muy difícil o imposible”, declaró WSDOT en su sitio web con respecto al evento meteorológico.
iFIBER ONE News lo mantendrá informado sobre las condiciones de viaje por los puertos de montaña.
