MOSES LAKE - La oficina del Sheriff está investigando un tiroteo el martes por la mañana cerca de Moses Lake y el sospechoso sigue prófugo.
Big Bend Community College, el Aeropuerto Internacional del Condado de Grant, Columbia Basin Job Corps, junto con la Escuela Intermedia Endeavour y las escuelas primarias Larson Heights y North fueron clausuradas el martes por la mañana.
Los oficiales recibieron informes de disparos en el bloque 1200 de Arlington Drive, con un sospechoso visto huyendo del área. El sospechoso fue visto vistiendo una camisa de franela roja, jeans blancos y un gorro negro, según la oficina del sheriff.
Oficiales y K9 registraron el área, pero no se encontró al sospechoso.
Cualquier persona con información debe comunicarse con la oficina del sheriff al 509-762-1160.
