EPHRATA - Las horas de visita en la Cárcel del Condado de Grant se han reducido temporalmente debido a la escasez de personal.
La oficina del Sheriff anunció el cambio el lunes por la mañana para las horas de visita de los reclusos con clasificación máxima y media. Los horarios son los lunes, miércoles y jueves a partir de las 5 p.m. a las 8 p.m.
Los registros de visitas comienzan a las 2 p.m. y la última ronda de inscripciones a las 7:20 p.m. Tampoco hay visitas entre las 6 p.m. y 6:30 p.m., según la oficina del sheriff.
Las horas de visita reducidas están vigentes hasta nuevo aviso.
Para obtener más información sobre las reglas de visitas, visite www.grantcountywa.gov/sheriff/corrections o llame al 509-754-2011 ext. 2485.
