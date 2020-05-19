OTHELLO - El mercado móvil de Second Harvest hará una parada en Othello el miércoles para distribuir comidas a las familias necesitadas.
La visita al mercado móvil comienza a las 11 a.m.en la Columbia Basin Health Association, ubicada en 1515 E. Columbia St.
Debido a las preocupaciones de COVID-19, las cajas de comida de emergencia preenvasados se distribuirán en formato drive-thru. Las cajas incluyen una variedad de alimentos no perecederos y frescos.
La distribución de alimentos está abierta al público y no se requiere cita ni documentación. Second Harvest puede servir hasta 300 vehículos, una caja de comida por vehículo, durante el evento.
