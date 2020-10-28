El martes, la oficina del Secretario de Estado informó sobre un sitio web falso que divulgaba información privada de votantes al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de EE. UU. La Oficina del Secretario de Estado informó sobre votewashington.info a sus socios en la Agencia de Seguridad de Infraestructura y Ciberseguridad y el Centro para la Seguridad de Internet.
El sitio web está diseñado para parecerse a una extensión del sitio web del Secretario de Estado y publica los nombres y direcciones de aquellos cuyas boletas, según informes, fueron rechazadas o cuestionadas. El estado dice que el sitio web no es una fuente verificable de información electoral.
El sitio web da información por condado. El estado dice que la gente no debe confiar en este sitio web para obtener información electoral oficial. Los votantes pueden verificar el estado de su boleta visitando votewa.gov.
