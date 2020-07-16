EAST WENATCHEE - La tienda Fred Meyer de East Wenatchee, junto con todos los otros minoristas propiedad de Kroger, no le permitirá acceder al interior si no está enmascarado.
Kroger hizo el anuncio en Twitter el miércoles. El requisito de la máscara entrará en vigencia el 22 de julio.
Un asociado de Fred Meyer dijo a iFIBER ONE News que la ubicación de East Wenatchee intentará proporcionar máscaras, pero si una persona se niega a usarla, no se les permitirá ingresar.
Kroger dice que el requisito es una reacción al reciente aumento en los casos de COVID-19 en todo el país.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.