OTHELLO - Un hombre de Othello está en la cárcel después de un apuñalamiento el domingo por la tarde cerca de Othello.
Los oficiales del condado de Adams respondieron alrededor de las 4:30 p.m. El domingo al Hospital Comunitario de Othello después de que la víctima llegó con una puñalada en el brazo, según la oficina del Sheriff.
La víctima informó haber tenido una discusión con Juan Carlos Mora, de 52 años, cerca de la cuadra 2000 de West Bench Road antes de que Mora supuestamente apuñaló a la víctima.
Mora fue localizada por agentes y registrado en la cárcel del condado de Adams por asalto en primer grado.
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Adams continúa investigando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.