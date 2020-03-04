RIVERSIDE - Los agentes de la ley dispararon a un hombre en el noreste de Washington mientras intentaban arrestarlo el martes, según el alguacil del condado de Okanogan.
Alrededor de las 11:45 a.m. del martes, agentes y policías de Omak fueron a Riverside para arrestar a un hombre buscado por órdenes de delito grave, dijo el alguacil Tony Hawley.
Los agentes y oficiales le dispararon al hombre mientras intentaban arrestarlo, dijo Hawley. El sheriff no dio la condición del hombre ni dijo qué condujo específicamente al tiroteo, y no se han revelado otros detalles.
El sheriff dice que la Unidad de Investigaciones Especiales del Centro Norte de Washington investigará el tiroteo.
