ROYAL CITY - El sospechoso de un tiroteo fatal el jueves por la tarde podría ocurrir en el área de Royal City, según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Grant.
Una camioneta Toyota Tacoma perteneciente a Ismael García, de 57 años, fue encontrada abandonada el jueves por la noche en el área de Royal City, según la oficina del alguacil.
García está acusado de matar a tiros a un compañero de trabajo en Auvil Fruit Company. El tiroteo se informó alrededor de la 1 p.m., según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Kittitas.
García mide aproximadamente 5 pies 8 pulgadas y pesa 180 libras, con cabello castaño y ojos marrones. Se cree que está armado con una pistola calibre .40 presuntamente utilizada en el tiroteo.
Cualquier persona con información debe llamar al 911.
