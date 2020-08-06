OTHELLO - Según los informes, el sospechoso involucrado en un enfrentamiento el miércoles por la noche que condujo a que un oficial de policía de Othello disparara su arma fue detenido.
Aaron Urbina, de 32 años, fue arrestado el jueves por la tarde, según la policía de Othello.
La policía había estado buscando a Urbina después de que huyó el miércoles por la noche. Un oficial de policía de Othello disparó al menos un tiro durante un enfrentamiento con Urbina, que se creía estaba armado, en un callejón cerca de la cuadra 800 de East Larch Street en Othello. Los diputados del condado de Adams y el equipo de respuesta táctica regional de Moses Lake respondieron, pero no pudieron localizar a Urbina el miércoles por la noche.
El oficial involucrado no resultó herido. No se ha divulgado información que indique si Urbina resultó herida.
El Equipo de Investigación de la Cuenca Central está investigando el tiroteo involucrado por el oficial. Ningún miembro del Departamento de Policía de Othello está involucrado en la investigación.
