MOSES LAKE - La ruta estatal 17 al sur del lago Moses está cerrada debido a una colisión fatal que involucra un automóvil y una motocicleta.
La colisión ocurrió en la milla 42, a unas ocho millas al sur del lago Moses, según el agente estatal John Bryant.
Hay desvíos en las carreteras del condado, pero los conductores pueden esperar demoras.
Se espera que la ruta estatal 17 se cierre por varias horas mientras los soldados investigan la colisión.
