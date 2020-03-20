WENATCHEE DEL ESTE - Funcionarios de salud dicen que una tercera persona ha sido infectada con coronavirus en el condado de Chelan. El nuevo caso fue confirmado el viernes por la mañana.
La noticia del tercer caso del área llega después de la confirmación de los primeros dos pacientes positivos del condado el martes. Según los informes, los dos primeros pacientes eran hombres de Chelan y Leavenworth.
iFIBER ONE News está en proceso de obtener información adicional sobre la tercera persona que dio positivo por COVID-19.
