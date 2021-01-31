MOSES LAKE - The owners of the Moses Lake Liquor Store are picking up the pieces after a fire ravaged the space late Saturday night.
Officials with the Moses Lake Fire Department say they responded to the scene at around 11 p.m. Firefighters say smoke was billowing out of the building and flames could be seen consuming the back of the structure.
No one was inside at the time of the fire.
Crews were on scene for four hours.
One firefighter says everything in the store was a loss after flames flashed through the entirety of the bottom floor where the liquor was.
An unoccupied apartment that no one was living on the second-floor sustained smoke damage.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
