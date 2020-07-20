QUINCY - Un restaurante de Quincy se cierra temporalmente después de enterarse de que uno de sus empleados dio positivo por coronavirus.
El lunes, Jack's at the Market anunció que un trabajador que estuvo presente en el restaurante el jueves 16 de julio contrajo la enfermedad. Jack’s at the Market está situado en el extremo este del Mercado Público de Quincy.
Se le ha pedido al empleado que se ponga en cuarentena por 14 días. Mientras tanto, el restaurante estará cerrado por limpieza y volverá a abrir cuando los propietarios determinen que es seguro hacerlo.
