MOSES LAKE - En lugar de vender su arsenal recientemente adquirido de máscaras, protectores faciales y guantes de nitrilo N95, la tienda Harbor Freight de Moses Lake dice que está lista para donar a las instalaciones de salud locales que necesitan dichos suministros.
El lunes, iFIBER ONE News habló con Samaritan Healthcare, con sede en Moses Lake, y expresó su interés en recibir los artículos mencionados anteriormente. Gretchen Youngren de Samaritan Healthcare dice que Samaritan está interesado en recibir el inventario de Harbor Freight y ha hecho una solicitud formal. Todos los proveedores de atención médica locales están siendo dirigidos a un enlace en línea donde pueden hacer tales solicitudes.
Los hospitales recibirán un cupón por correo electrónico cuando haya suministros disponibles para su recogida. Harbor Freight dice que solo donará suministros a hospitales con salas de emergencia las 24 horas.
