GRAND COULEE: Los policías estatales se encuentran en la escena de un camión semi frente a un edificio en la ruta estatal 174 en Grand Coulee.
El camión semi chocó con el edificio de Hometown Pizza en la intersección de SR 174 y SR 155.
El conductor del semi resultó herido y fue trasladado al hospital, según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Grant.
SR 174 está cerrado en las dos direcciones en el cruce SR 155. Hay un desvío disponible en las carreteras locales y SR 155 está abierto.
No se han publicado otros detalles.
